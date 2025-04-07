Former WWE Champion confirms he will miss RAW as lengthy hiatus continues

WWE is less than two hours from one of the final editions of RAW on The Road to WrestleMania Vegas. Officials are close to finalizing the card for The Grandest Stage of Them All, but some superstars are still fighting to earn their spots. It seems a former World Champion will have to wait another night.

Ad

Sheamus has not appeared on RAW since before the Royal Rumble. The 30-man main event was the Irish star's last televised match as of this writing. He returned to singles action with a loss to Bron Breakker at non-televised live events in Belfast on March 22 and Nottingham on March 23. The former WWE Champion went viral for missing recent episodes as it was assumed RAW wouldn't air live from the UK without one of the top UK superstars.

Ad

Trending

The Celtic Warrior increased the chatter on his social media today with an apparent joke about needing a few weeks off due to taking bumps in Southern Ireland's County Clare, a popular vacation spot. This fueled rumors on Sheamus' status for RAW, but now the 47-year-old confirmed he won't be present after sharing a post from the small town of Lahinch, on County Clare's northwest coast. With the nearest airport an hour away, it was clear Sheamus wasn't making the show in Minneapolis.

Ad

Image credit: Screenshot of Sheamus' Instagram story

Sheamus was recently chasing the Intercontinental Championship, held by Breakker. Penta and Finn Balor have also chased the 27-year-old in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the Celtic Warrior at WrestleMania 41.

Tonight's loaded RAW from Minneapolis will feature Penta vs. Dominik Mysterio.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More