Former WWE champion deletes X account following heartbreaking update

It has been a tough few months both on and off-screen for Zelina Vega, and the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has seemingly decided to take a break from her X account following her father's birthday.

Vega has been a major part of the issues between LWO and Legado Del Fantasma in recent weeks and was left heartbroken by Santo Escobar's betrayal of the group.

Last night she took to X/Twitter to wish her father a happy birthday, following his passing back in 2001 before deleting her account, something that many fans noticed this morning.

It's unclear why the former champion opted to take a break from the social media platform just days before WrestleMania 40, since her Instagram account still remains active.

Screenshot of Zelina Vega's deleted account

Vega has been open about her struggles with her father's passing as part of the 9/11 attacks and the WWE Universe has supported her throughout.

Her final tweet before deleting her account was to wish her father a "Happy Birthday", which could have been a tough day for Zelina Vega and her family.

Zelina Vega isn't the only current WWE Superstar who has deleted their X account

Since Twitter became X a few months ago, many WWE Superstars have opted to use Instagram a lot more. Sheamus also deleted his X account back in March. He hasn't wrestled for WWE since August last year after suffering an injury and it's unclear when Sheamus will make his return. But before he deleted his account, he was building towards a match against Gunther. Much like Zelina, Sheamus' Instagram account still remains active.

Vega remains a major part of the LWO. It appears that Rey Mysterio could be dragged back into a feud with his son Dominik Mysterio heading into WrestleMania and Zelina Vega may need to be his backup against Rhea Ripley.

The former champion is expected to be part of this week's episode of SmackDown. If she has indeed decided to take a short break from X/Twitter, then her account could be reactivated before the show.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here

Poll : Do you think Zelina Vega will be part of WrestleMania? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion