Former WWE Champion discloses who the locker room leaders were during his run in major promotion

Former WWE Superstar Rob Van Dam has spoken about his run in ECW and which superstars he thinks came close to being the locker room leaders in the now-defunct promotion.

Before signing with the Stamford-based company, Mr. Monday Night performed in Extreme Championship Wrestling under Paul Heyman, where he made a name for himself. He has shared the ring with many wrestlers during his lengthy career and still performs at a high level.

On his 1 Of A Kind With RVD podcast, Rob Van Dam stated that he doesn't think there were legitimate locker room leaders in ECW but mentioned several names, including Taz and Tommy Dreamer, who were in-ring performers and company men.

"They [Tommy Dreamer, Taz, and Bubba Ray Dudley] were helping promote the product and they were also the wrestlers," he said on 1 Of A Kind With RVD. "So, they would have been someone that if there was a problem in the dressing room they would have had vested interest in fixing the problems because they're office trying to promote homeostasis within the whole company," said Van Dam. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

WWE legend Rob Van Dam on who was responsible for calling meetings and dealing with talent in ECW

AEW was hit with two backstage incidents this year, which eventually resulted in the release of the company's former star, CM Punk, and the suspension of Jack Perry. The Straight Edge Superstar ended up returning to WWE, which he's described as his home on multiple occasions.

After the incidents, Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho were revealed to be some of AEW's locker room leaders. Rob Van Dam stated that ECW didn't have people in positions like that, but Paul Heyman was there to hold meetings and stuff.

"I don't think there was anything like that except for Paul [Heyman], and Paul would do that. He would call meetings, locker room meetings and huddle everybody up, he was that guy. Maybe someone also might want to scream something afterward, New Jack might want to step up afterward, try fire everybody up or something," said Van Dam.

Rob Vam Dam was inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame. Many people regard him as one of the best wrestlers of all time.

