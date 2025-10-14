Former WWE champion discredits Rhea Ripley's recent win

Rhea Ripley is currently on a winning streak and hasn't lost any match since WWE SummerSlam, where Naomi successfully defended the Women's World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against The Eradicator and IYO SKY. However, a popular star discredited Ripley's recent win.On the October 13 edition of WWE RAW, the former member of The Judgment Day defeated Kairi Sane in singles competition. However, the show ended with The Kabuki Warriors standing tall while Ripley needed to be helped to the back. Asuka made an intriguing statement reflecting on what happened at the RAC Arena on Monday.The Empress of Tomorrow posted a picture of herself and The Pirate Princess standing next to Rhea Ripley lying on the announce table. In the caption, Asuka claimed that at the end of the night, Kairi Sane was the actual winner despite getting pinned.&quot;Who do you think claimed true victory yesterday? Look at this photograph. Does Kairi appear defeated? No. She stands with the unmistakable presence of a champion. The truth is clear. It was Kairi who seized genuine victory. She was counted to three. But was this not part of Kairi’s grand design?&quot; wrote Asuka.The 44-year-old further credited Kairi Sane for attacking Rhea Ripley with the kendo stick. She noted that her tag team partner accomplished exactly what she intended to.&quot;Rhea, the seeming victor, had the audacity to assault me, the sublime one. Yet this was Kairi’s magnificent trap. She calculated calmly, waited for her moment, and struck the instant Rhea became fixated on me. For Rhea, it was a bolt from the blue. She found herself staring at the heavens from atop that table. Had it occurred in the ring? Not three counts. Twenty, no, a hundred would not have sufficed. Kairi accomplished precisely what she intended. To win is the path of those who fear not loss. Thus, in defeat lies liberated victory. 〜The Legendary Empress Asuka 🤡〜,&quot; Asuka added.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWrestling veteran wasn't impressed with Rhea Ripley's recent WWE RAW matchRhea Ripley and Kairi Sane traded blows and nearfalls in a closely contested match that lasted close to sixteen minutes. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo raised a major issue he had with the bout.On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, the 64-year-old stated that he did not know how having a 15-minute match with a woman half her size would help Rhea Ripley. He opined that WWE's creative team needed to consider the size difference between two stars to make the contest look believable.Do you agree with Vince Russo's take? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!