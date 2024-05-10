Former WWE champion discusses major botch involving Cody Rhodes on SmackDown

A former WWE champion recently discussed details about his major botch involving Cody Rhodes on Friday Night SmackDown. The champion in question is Carmelo Hayes.

During the April 26 episode of the blue brand, The American Nightmare locked horns with Hayes in the main event of the show. Both stars showcased an amazing display of action inside the squared circle and it was surprisingly an even bout for the most part but eventually, the Undisputed WWE Champion emerged victorious.

However, Carmelo Hayes and Cody Rhodes were involved in a huge botch that went viral on social media, as both stars jumped at the same time off the middle rope but missed each other, and Rhodes ended up landing on his shoulder.

During a recent edition of The Ringer Wrestling Show, Carmelo addressed his supposed botch with Rhodes. The former WWE NXT Champion said that it was insane that people thought The American Nightmare was going to catch him mid-air with a Cody Cutter.

"I mean, I think it’s wild that people thought he [Cody Rhodes] was gonna catch me with a Cody Cutter in mid-air. If you see what it was, we both do a springboard move. He’s got the Disaster Kick; he’s got the Cody Cutter; I’ve got a couple of different things. I tried to catch him, [and] he tried to catch me, but he wasn’t fast enough to catch me, and I ducked underneath, and then I came in and I capitalized," he said. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Carmelo Hayes added that fans made a big deal out of it, but he and Cody Rhodes did not even talk about it.

"I think people romanticized and grandeur-rized what it was. I didn’t even really address it truthfully, and I know Cody could care less. But I mean hey, that would’ve been great if he could’ve got me in a Cody Cutter! Not [great] for me. It would’ve been great for Cody!" he added. [H/T Post Wrestling]

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' next opponent after AJ Styles has reportedly been revealed

After winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, Cody Rhodes locked horns with AJ Styles in his first televised title defense at the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event.

Following his successful defense against The Phenomenal One, latest reports suggest that The American Nightmare is set to defend his gold at The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament.

The report also mentioned that either LA Knight or Solo Sikoa could face Rhodes at the upcoming WWE Premium Live Event.

It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for Cody Rhodes at The King and Queen of the Ring Tournament.

