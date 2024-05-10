Top WWE Superstar set to defend his title in the main event of King and Queen of the Ring - Reports

A new report has shed light on a top WWE Superstar being scheduled to defend his championship at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. As of now, only Becky Lynch and Sami Zayn are set to put their titles on the line at the Jeddah Super Dome, in Saudi Arabia.

The Man will defend her Women's World Championship against Liv Morgan, while Sami Zayn will defend his Intercontinental Title against Chad Gable and Bronson Reed in a Triple Threat Match. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that the fight for the Undisputed WWE Title is heating up.

The report noted that Cody Rhodes is set for a championship showdown in the main event of the King and Queen of the Ring 2024. The report also suggested that Solo Sikoa and LA Knight seem like the front-runners.

Randy Orton could be a good challenger for Rhodes, but World Wrestling Entertainment needs more time to build the hype. With The Viper and The Megastar in the bracket of the KOTR tournament and the premium live event just around the corner, the company is scrambling to find an opponent for The American Nightmare's title match.

Female WWE star jokingly promises to cut a promo on Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Superstars Jade Cargill and Cody Rhodes are no strangers to each other since they were a part of All Elite Wrestling. Following The American Nightmare's footsteps, The Storm also made her way from AEW to the Stamford-based under Triple H's regime.

While speaking on the Ringside Podcast, the 31-year-old powerhouse jokingly mentioned cutting a promo on Cody Rhodes after that latter star used a reference from AEW on Friday Night SmackDown in April 2024.

"Next time, they hand me the mic, and hopefully I don't get a fine; I would love to. Let me tell you, one day, I do like a behind-the-scenes or whatever documentary on that. I promise you, it's going to be good. It's going to be so good. I have my moment; let him [Cody Rhodes] have his moment. He's the champ! He's the man right now! He's the face of our company! When it's my time, it's coming; just get ready for that," she said.

At the 2024 Backlash France, Cargill teamed up with Bianca Belair to defeat The Kabuki Warriors and become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

It remains to be seen which superstar from SmackDown will step up to challenge The American Nightmare for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

