Former WWE Champion draws comparison between Rey Mysterio and Andre The Giant

A former WWE Champion drew comparisons between Rey Mysterio and Andre The Giant, calling them both unique.

Bret "The Hitman" Hart has been an integral part of professional wrestling throughout the 80s and 90s. After the 'Montreal Screwjob,' Bret Hart worked in WCW before suffering a life-threatening injury at the hands of Goldberg. After a few years away, he made his return to WWE.

He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, once as a solo performer in 2006 and then as a member of The Hart Foundation in 2019. At a recent K & S WrestleFest Signing, Hart spoke about Rey Mysterio and drew a comparison between the Master of 619 and Andre The Giant:

"A guy I really wish I could have worked with would have been Rey Mysterio," said Hart. "Rey was really as special or unique as Andre The Giant was, in a different way. There is only one great masked wrestler in the history of wrestling, that was really great, and that's Rey Mysterio. Rey has always been one of the best. When I think of great wrestlers, I always overlook Rey but he's one of the greatest of all time. I've always respected him and wish I could have worked with him." [H/T - Fightful]

Hart spoke highly of Mysterio and said he always respected the Luchador throughout his career. Unfortunately, Dominik Mysterio does not think as highly of Rey as the WWE Hall of Famer.

Rey Mysterio recently got traded to WWE SmackDown

In July, The Mysterios began feuding with The Judgment Day as the stable wanted Dominik Mysterio to leave his father and join them. After several attempts, and a rescue by Edge at WWE SummerSlam 2022, the Mysterios got the upperhand against the group.

Unfortunately, Dominik Mysterio turned on his father and Edge at WWE Clash at The Castle and sided with the villainous stable. The father-son relationship was damaged and Dominik has taken complete advantage of the situation.

Last week, Dominik Mysterio attacked his father with the help of Rhea Ripley after Rey won his match against Chad Gable. He later showed up on SmackDown stating that he wanted to quit. After speaking with Triple H, Rey Mysterio was swapped to the blue brand.

On the same night, he won a number one contender's fatal four-way match by defeating Sheamus, Ricochet, and Solo Sikoa. It will be interesting to see if he can dethrone 'The Ring General' Gunther to become a three-time Intercontinental Champion.

