Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre reveals why he treated RAW Superstar like Brock Lesnar (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre opened up about the brutal chair segment involving RAW superstar Shanky in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino. The Scottish Warrior revealed that before Shanky, he only got this violent while feuding with Brock Lesnar.

Last month, Jinder Mahal celebrated his birthday on WWE RAW alongside Veer and Shanky. However, McIntyre quickly hijacked the segment when he entered the ring with a chair and launched a vicious attack on the Modern Day Maharaja.

Soon after that, Mahal and Veer escaped the squared circle and went back up on the ram while Shanky was left to deal with Drew McIntyre. The latter then unleashed unprecedented violence as he hit Shanky with 21 chair shots while the entire arena counted along.

If I did this to him, what do you think I’m going to do to you @JinderMahal? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/fkkc3lJdIY — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) July 20, 2021

McIntyre recalled the incident during the interview and justified his actions by saying Shanky deserved violent treatment after costing him his final shot at the WWE Championship. He also said that so far, only Brock Lesnar has brought out such aggression in him.

"Drew McIntyre, all he cared about was the WWE Championship, representing the company, living his dream, and had one more chance to get that title back by winning the Money in the Bank contract. They screwed him over and that allowed my character to go to a level of physicality and violence only seen by someone like Brock Lesnar. I saw it as completely reasonable, maybe the live audience encouraged me to do a few more than I planned. But yeah, the gloves were off. As far as I'm concerned, there's nothing off-limits including swinging a sword at a man", argued the Scottish Warrior.

You can watch the whole interview below:

WWE Superstar Shanky's role in the feud between Jinder Mahal and Drew McIntyre

Shanky is one of Jinder Mahal's two most trusted allies on WWE RAW, the other being Veer. Both Shanky and Veer have helped Jinder Mahal against Drew McIntyre on multiple occasions and even faced the Scottish Warrior in a 2-on-1 Handicap match.

Jinder Mahal tried to use the numbers advantage but fell short in front of McIntyre's sword, Angela. The latter terrorized Shanky and Veer in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam, where McIntyre and Mahal are scheduled to lock horns in a single's match.

Unfortunately for the Modern Day Maharaja, Shanky and Veer have been banned from the ringside during his match tonight. Thus, the two former 3MB members will have to compete on equal grounds at the WWE pay-per-view.

Can Jinder Mahal beat Drew McIntyre all on his own, or will the latter pick up an easy win? Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more updates.

Want to feel like a World Champion? Follow these steps, and you could feel just like The Nature Boy!

Edited by Aashran Mahajan