A former WWE Champion recently sent a message to his followers on Twitter following this week's RAW in Ontario, California. Drew McIntyre continued to mock The Miz, who was hit with the Glasgow Kiss for his troubles on Monday.

McIntyre was the guest on the special episode of Miz TV on RAW this week. The Miz hit him with some hard-hitting questions about why he didn't help Jey Uso from The Judgment Day's attack last week.

The Scottish Warrior also seemingly planted the seeds of a heel turn when he talked about Cody Rhodes. However, he also got cheered when he repeatedly told The Miz to shut up during the segment involving The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

In a recent post on Twitter, McIntyre shared an image of him with The Miz during the Miz TV segment. He edited the A-Lister's head in what seems like a pink hat similar to what Meg Griffin wears from Family Guy. The show's main character, Peter Griffin, is famous for uttering the words "Shut up, Meg."

"Shut up Miz," McIntyre wrote.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre also managed to shut up fellow former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. With The Viking Raiders' Ivar attacking Xavier Woods on the outside, McIntyre used the distraction to hit Kingston with the Claymore for the victory.

When is Drew McIntyre's WWE contract up?

Drew McIntyre's contract situation was one of the hottest topics in wrestling over the summer. PW Insider Elite (H/T Wrestling Inc) reported earlier this month that McIntyre's deal will expire in April 2024, and he's available to work at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

The report added that there's no movement in the current negotiations between WWE and McIntyre. With the company's official merger with UFC, both sides could be heading for another negotiation.

Drew McIntyre remains one of the biggest superstars in wrestling today. At just 38 years old, he's in the prime of his career, and he has many dream matches in the company.

Why do you think it's bad for WWE not to re-sign Drew McIntyre to a new contract? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.