Former WWE Champion wants another feud with Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has stated that he's open to having another feud with 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns.

The two stars competed in the ring at Survivor Series last year where they battled for brand supremacy. The Universal Champion defeated the then WWE Champion to emerge victorious and extend his winning streak.

While speaking to GiveMeSports, McIntyre revealed that he's open to being drafted to SmackDown and rekindling his rivalry with Reigns.

"I mean, something with Roman [Reigns] is always going to interest me," said McIntyre. "He's on top of WWE right now doing the best work of his career... I think for Roman and I, it's a case of giving it more time. I just want to keep rolling and keep building that momentum and basically catch up to the momentum that he's got right now and make it a big big match."

Drew McIntyre on the upcoming WWE Draft

McIntyre has had a tremendous run on RAW. He spent the majority of 2020 as WWE Champion. He collided with many top stars on the red brand such as Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley and Sheamus.

The Scottish Warrior commented on the upcoming Draft by saying that he wouldn't mind remaining on RAW and facing other stars who will come from SmackDown.

"I've heard a lot of people saying I'm going to SmackDown, but I don't mind if a lot of people are coming from SmackDown to Raw that I can work with, but I'm excited for the possibility of some top-level feuds," said McIntyre. "All I ever want is to be in something exciting storyline-wise, and the draft always opens up that possibility to get a fresh move."

The 2021 WWE Draft is scheduled to commence with SmackDown on Friday, October 1st and conclude with RAW on Monday, October 4th.

Also Read

Which superstars would you like to see switch brands in this year's WWE Draft? Sound off in the comments below!

Justin Credible, who was in the 'Plane Ride from Hell', addresses the Ric Flair controversy here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh