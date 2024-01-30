Former WWE champion drops a hint about making an appearance on RAW; would be his first appearance in over 6 months

Titus O'Neil, WWE's Global Ambassador, has shared a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

The post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW this week is set to be live from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. There are indications that hometown legend Titus O'Neil might be making an appearance during the show.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion shared a video of himself on Instagram, seemingly backstage at the arena. In the video, he expressed his excitement about the upcoming show in his hometown.

"#RAW IS live from My Hometown of @cityoftampa LETS GOOOO!!!!!" O'Neil wrote.

He was also backstage during the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, where he was pictured alongside Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair.

O'Neil's last WWE appearance was during an episode of RAW in July last year, when he joined the commentary team for the Viking Rules match between The Viking Raiders and Alpha Academy.

It will be intriguing to see whether the Hall of Famer does indeed make an appearance during the show.

