Former WWE Champion is not expected to be in NXT for long - Reports

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal will reportedly not be sticking around NXT for long.

Veer Mahan was a running joke on the main roster for a long time. The promotion continuously ran vignettes that Veer was coming to WWE RAW in 2021-2022. When Veer finally arrived, the company didn't have all that much planned for him and he eventually found himself back in NXT to reunite with Sanga in the tag team known as Indus Sher.

During NXT New Year's Evil last night, Sanga showed up for a confrontation with The Creed Brothers but Veer was nowhere to be found. Jinder Mahal made a surprise appearance on WWE's developmental program and attacked The Creed Brothers from behind.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said that Jinder is only expected to be in NXT until Veer comes back from his absence. As of now, the reason for Veer being off of WWE television is unknown.

"Jinder will be for a few weeks until Veer is ready to come back," said Bryan Alvarez. [H/T: Ringside News]

If you're interested in sports betting, the NFL Playoffs begin this weekend! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Get up to $1,000 in free bets if your first bet loses at Fanduel.

Road Dogg claims Jinder Mahal can become WWE Champion again

Wrestling legend Road Dogg recently claimed that Jinder Mahal may have the opportunity to become champion again in the company down the line.

The 36-year-old shocked the wrestling world by defeating Randy Orton at WrestleMania Backlash in 2017 to capture the WWE Championship. Mahal held the title for 170 days before losing it to AJ Styles on the November 7, 2017 edition of SmackDown.

Speaking on his Oh... You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg said Jinder is getting better in the ring and doesn't see a reason why he can't hold the title again down the line.

"Yeah, honestly, I think he can," revealed Road Dogg. "He is not getting anything but better in the ring and wiser and smarter about how to work smart. Yeah, I think there is no reason in the world why he couldn't be a champion again." [2:09:23 - 2:09:40]

Moments From Wrestling History @wwrestlehistory When JINDER MAHAL really won the WWE Championship! 🤯 When JINDER MAHAL really won the WWE Championship! 🤯 https://t.co/3dC3JtgeOp

Jinder has not been prominently featured on television as of late and was on the losing end of the majority of his matches last year. Time will tell if Mahal can climb back to the top of the company in 2023.

Do you think Jinder Mahal will ever win the title again? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes