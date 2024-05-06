Former WWE Champion explains why he will never use famous signature move again

WWE Superstar AJ Styles is one of the most skilled in-ring performers of his generation. The Phenomenal One recently talked about a famous signature move he has not performed for quite some time.

The 46-year-old has been an active professional wrestler for over 25 years. The former World Champion has developed a rich move set over the years. He used to perform more high-flying moves during the early years of his career.

One such move, which was very famous among wrestling fans, was the Spiral Tap. While speaking to SHAK Wrestling, Styles revealed why he no longer performs the move. He further stated that he might never pull off a Spiral Tap ever again:

"If you’ve ever heard, ‘If you don’t use it, you lose it,’ that’s 100% the case. It’s a very awkward way to flip and do some stuff. And I had put it on the back burner for so long, I just lost it. And it’s in my head, but if I can’t pull it off the way that I want to do it, I don’t want to do it at all. I haven’t even attempted it on a trampoline, in a pool, nothing. It’s there for the [Will] Ospreays or anybody else who wants to do it," he said. [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

You can watch the entire interview below:

AJ Styles claims he will retire in WWE

AJ Styles made his WWE debut in the 2016 Royal Rumble match and has been with the Stamford-based company since. The Phenomenal One has won several championships during this period.

In an interview with Solo Wrestling, the Grand Slam Champion claimed he would never leave WWE to join another wrestling promotion. Styles noted that he is enjoying his time in the company and would love to keep doing so until his retirement:

"Where else would I go? [Spain, for example.] But I could go to Spain with WWE. I don't have to leave WWE to go to Spain. So, there's all this stuff. I mean, to me, working for the biggest wrestling company in the world, bar none, doesn't get bigger than this. I mean, I'm at the tip of the iceberg. Like, this is everything. This is where you wanna be. This is where I wanna be. This is a position I never thought I'd see myself in. But I'm here, and I'm enjoying it, and I'm gonna have fun until retirement," he said.

AJ Styles challenged Cody Rhodes to a title match at Backlash France. The Phenomenal One fought hard but could not upstage The American Nightmare. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the veteran performer following his loss at the premium live event.