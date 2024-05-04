Major superstar addresses potential departure from WWE ahead of major title match at Backlash France

The Phenomenal One AJ Styles recently addressed whether he plans to leave WWE.

The 46-year-old is currently the number-one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He will go head-to-head with Cody Rhodes for the title tonight at Backlash France.

Before becoming a major superstar, Styles had successful stints in other promotions, including TNA, ROH, and NJPW. In an interview with Solo Wrestling, The Phenomenal One addressed whether he aspires to leave the Stamford-based company to accomplish other things outside the promotion.

"Where else would I go? [Spain, for example.] But I could go to Spain with WWE. I don't have to leave WWE to go to Spain. So, there's all this stuff. I mean, to me, working for the biggest wrestling company in the world, bar none, doesn't get bigger than this. I mean, I'm at the tip of the iceberg. Like, this is everything. This is where you wanna be. This is where I wanna be. This is a position I never thought I'd see myself in. But I'm here, and I'm enjoying it, and I'm gonna have fun until retirement," he said. [5:31 - 6:05]

What did the former WWE Champion say about his retirement plans?

Before squaring off against Cody Rhodes at Backlash France, AJ Styles addressed his retirement plans in an interview with SHAK Wrestling. Although The Phenomenal One refused to give a timeline, the 46-year-old SmackDown star revealed he felt ''pretty good'' in the current moment.

"A finish line? Not that I'm willing to share, but there's definitely a finish line somewhere in the future. Listen, I enjoy this. I really do. It's just that I don't want to get to a point where, as I've said this before, you're going, 'Ugh, oh, man, maybe it's time for him to get out!' I don't want to get to that point. I feel pretty good right now. I really do," he said.

Styles has not held the WWE Championship since 2018. It would be interesting to see if he ends Cody Rhodes' title reign in a few hours at Backlash France.

