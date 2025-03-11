Former WWE Champion exposes Logan Paul after physical altercation on RAW

Unlike other athletes on the WWE roster, internet sensation Logan Paul was plunged into a high-profile spot right out of the gate. AJ Styles questioned what he had done to deserve this during the latest episode of RAW Recap.

Styles is a two-decade-plus veteran of the wrestling industry. He worked for major promotions such as TNA and NJPW before arriving at WWE in 2016. The Phenomenal One also has experience working in the independent circuit.

While there are some homegrown talents in WWE, even they had to work their way up the ranks. Logan Paul headlined Crown Jewel 2022 in Saudi Arabia against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which was only his third match during his rookie year.

"It’s like giving your kids everything they want before they even work for anything. They’re spoiled, right? And I would say it’s kind of the same thing with Logan Paul. He thinks he can just come to a WWE ring. Not an independent wrestling ring like the rest of us had, or maybe at least the PC to train a little bit. He has done none of that and thinks he belongs in our ring? We’ve paid our dues. We’ve done what we’ve had to do to get to where we’re at. Logan Paul hasn’t," AJ Styles told Sam Roberts on RAW Recap. [From 45:14 onwards]

The Phenomenal One claimed that he would make the young star endure pain, so much so that there is only one of two options: Either Logan Paul comes out of it stronger, which the two-time WWE Champion said he could respect, or he will leave the wrestling business.

Styles has challenged The Maverick to a match. Considering this is WrestleMania season, Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on April 19-20 could be the venue for their first-ever encounter.

Logan Paul is exclusive to WWE RAW and is now a full-time wrestler

After a successful rookie year, during which he wrestled against Rey Mysterio, 'Dirty' Dom, The Miz, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, he followed it up with a 273-day reign as United States Champion. Paul's reign received criticism as he defended the belt only thrice during that time, with the third defense resulting in a loss to LA Knight at SummerSlam.

Now that the former United States Champion is a full-time wrestler, his ultimate goal is to win a World Title. However, according to AJ Styles, he is not even close to reaching it, as the young star needs to earn his spot on the WWE roster.

