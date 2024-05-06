Former WWE Champion expresses gratitude for upcoming Rey Mysterio wrestling match

Rey Mysterio has made it clear that he is winding up his in-ring career. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame one day before his first-ever match against Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

As the legendary luchador nears his retirement, many superstars want to face him inside the squared circle. Kofi Kingston will receive the opportunity to do so on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

Rey Mysterio will make his in-ring return on the red brand after being drafted a week ago. He will face the former WWE Champion in a first-round match of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Here's what Kingston has to say ahead of the one-on-one contest:

"I have to express gratitude that I get to face one of my heroes & all-time favorites tonight on #RAW. Over 16 years in & I still get to do incredible things in this industry?! My inner child is screaming, lol. Truly #blessed. Me & @reymysterio bout to tear this sh*t DOWN!" he tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Rey Mysterio spent the last two editions of WrestleMania facing his son "Dirty" Dom and emerged victorious on both occasions. While they locked horns in a one-on-one match last year, the father-son duo faced off in a tag team match in April 2024. Rey teamed up with Andrade and the Judgment Day star combined forces with Santos Escobar for the contest.

Rey Mysterio is ready to put his mask on the line against WWE star

Perhaps, it is fitting for the masked star to hang up his boots after finally putting over his son, Dominik Mysterio, who can carry his legacy forward through his work in WWE.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae, Rey Mysterio discussed a potential retirement match. While the WWE Hall of Famer did not have a particular opponent in mind, he admitted that he would be more than happy to end his career against "Dirty" Dom in a Mask vs. Hair bout.

"That is a very good question, and [a] very hard one as well," Rey Mysterio said. "I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option."

You can watch the interview below.

While he can still deliver stellar matches inside the ring, it all depends on when The Biggest Little Man of WWE wants to call it a career.