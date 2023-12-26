Former WWE Champion featured on RAW for the first time in 30 weeks

WWE RAW is not airing live tonight, as the company's superstars have been given a break over the holidays. However, a former WWE Champion was just featured on the red brand for the first time in 30 weeks in a special compilation episode.

Before moving to SmackDown, AJ Styles built his momentum on WWE RAW. He was involved in a legendary rivalry with John Cena and was part of the brand during the initial years of his WWE career. However, it was only after moving to SmackDown that he began to deliver some of his most acclaimed matches in the company. He even became the WWE Champion and held the title for several months.

Styles has now been part of the blue brand for quite some time. However, The Phenomenal One was featured on tonight's episode of RAW.

WWE is airing a special "best of" episode of the red brand featuring some of the top matches that took place throughout the year. One of the matches featured on the show was AJ Styles' clash with Seth Rollins at Night of Champions to crown the World Heavyweight Champion.

This also marked the first time that AJ Styles was featured on the red brand since his May 29th appearance, where he teamed with Seth Rollins to defeat The Judgment Day.

