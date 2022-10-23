Former WWE Champion feels he can beat Gunther without backup

WWE star Rey Mysterio feels he can single-handedly take down Gunther when the two stars eventually meet for the Intercontinental Championship.

Mysterio was at his vintage best when he met Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser in a one-on-one match on this week's SmackDown. Kaiser's stablemates tried to interfere in the bout, but the former WWE Champion borrowed tricks from his late friend Eddie Guerrero to get them ejected from ringside and emerge victorious.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the legendary luchador this week on SmackDown LowDown. Mysterio was proud of his efforts against Kaiser and was confident of his chances against The Ring General in a couple of weeks.

"I feel incredible. I just felt like I never left. SmackDown has always been my home since 2002 since I debuted. So, I'm still here."

Mysterio also noted that he didn't need any backup, although he was fully aware that Imperium would be out there tilting the odds in favor of Gunther.

"As of right now, I'm good. I took care of business tonight against Ludwig and in two weeks, Gunther's gonna step up. I do plan on becoming Intercontinental Champion." [1:24 - 1:52]

Rey Mysterio almost quit WWE last week

After a fallout with his son and consistently being demolished by Judgment Day, Rey Mysterio seemingly lost the will to keep going. He later met Triple H and relayed his decision to hang up his boots to The Game.

However, Hunter had other plans, and Mysterio was added to the Fatal Four-Way Match to determine the new number-one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. The Master of 619 won the bout and officially joined the blue brand.

It will be interesting to see if the legendary luchador can outclass the Imperium leader when they lock horns for the latter's coveted title.

