Former WWE champion fully recovered after recent health scare

A former WWE champion has completely recovered from a recent health scare that put him in the hospital.

Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the son of the British Bulldog. He made a name for himself during his first run with WWE. During this time, he formed a formidable team with Tyson Kidd, and together, they won the Tag Team Championship.

Following this departure from WWE, Davey Boy Smith Jr. continued to ply his trade on the independent scene and has been doing fairly well for himself in recent times.

However, his life took a turn for the worse when he announced recently that he had to undergo treatment for appendicitis. To make matters worse, he was also suffering from diverticulitis and needed to have part of his colon removed. Hence, he underwent treatment for both conditions at the same time.

Fightful Select is now reporting that Davey Boy Smith Jr. is fully recovered and back to 100 percent health after undergoing treatment.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Superstar Davey Boy Smith Jr. gave his honest thoughts on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

In 2022, AEW started a tournament in Owen Hart's honor and called it the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. The Inaugural edition of the tournament was won by Britt Baker and Adam Cole, while last year's winners were Willow Nightingale and Ricky Starks.

While the tournament was created in Owen's honor, Davey Boy Smith Jr. spoke about it during an interview with Inside The Ropes, where he said he doesn't care about the tournament since there is no merit to it.

"Honestly, not much. It would be like, I don’t know, Impact Wrestling naming something the Jumbo Tsuruta Cup and their wife having ties with Impact Wrestling. It just doesn’t really mean anything to be honest with you."

The former WWE Superstar further stated:

"I’m glad they did something in Owen Hart’s name, but they never asked me to be a part of it. I may have if they asked me to. I honestly didn’t watch much of it. I didn’t think much of it. But I’m not insulting it, I just don’t think that it has much merit. So doesn’t mean much to me honestly. I don’t care, I don’t really give a sh*t about it."

It's good to see that Davey Boy is back to full health and can go back to competing inside the ring.

Are you a fan of Davey Boy Smith Jr.? What do you think of his comments on the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament? Sound off in the comments section.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE