Former WWE Champion was given enormous privilege after winning title; calls it "greatest secret" in wrestling

Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently unveiled a lesser-known privilege that comes with being the WWE Champion.

Van Dam has established himself as one of the best performers of this pro wrestling era. He reached the summit of his career when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and defeated John Cena to become the WWE Champion in 2006 at ECW One Night Stand.

During a recent episode of his 1 of A Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam talked about an unspoken privilege and dubbed it the 'greatest secret in the business.' He shared that as the company's top champion, he unexpectedly gained access to first-class accommodations, and when first class wasn't an option, he'd often secure two seats for himself.

"The greatest secret in the business — I never, ever, ever heard this ever. Only did I experience it firsthand, and people don't talk about it really. So maybe it's not meant to be talked about. But anyway, when I got the WWE Championship belt, then all of a sudden I got bumped up to first class. And if it was an airplane that didn't have first class available because the airplane was too small or whatever, they would literally buy two seats and I'd have the seat next to me open and they were both mine. I had never heard that, so I was like, 'Woah'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE legend Rob Van Dam recently talked about The Undertaker's change in persona

Rob Van Dam recently shared his opinion on The Undertaker's secondary persona, 'The American Bada**. '

During one of the recent episodes of his 1 of A Kind podcast, Van Dam said that he was uncertain about his thoughts on the Phenom's new Biker character.

"When he was a biker, was he not a dead guy?" RVD questioned. "Ok, so he was not a dead biker? I never actually thought about how drastic of a character change ... I thought it was just a different side to him. Like, this is Undertaker on Halloween," RVD shared.

At 52 years old, the legendary high-flyer continues to excel. He was recently involved in action during a tag-team match on AEW Dynamite.

What is your favorite Rob Van Dam moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

