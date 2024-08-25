Former WWE champion gives heartbreaking update; says he needs "emergency surgery immediately"

A former WWE Intercontinental Champion recently shared a scary update, revealing he would need to undergo a "surgery immediately." The said performer is Marty Jannetty, who withdrew from an upcoming event in Cleveland, Ohio, due to oral health complications.

Jannetty had a memorable run alongside Shawn Michaels as part of The Rockers from 1988-1992 in WWE. Though Marty Jannetty later became an Intercontinental Champion too, his career fizzled out eventually, paling in comparison to Michaels, who went on to become one of the greatest of all time. Jannetty finally hung up his wrestling boots in 2018 following a career that lasted over three decades.

The 64-year-old recently took to Facebook to share a heartbreaking development with his followers. Marty Jannetty revealed that he was withdrawing from an upcoming appearance in Cleveland, Ohio, due to an oral surgery he had to undergo:

"It saddens me to say, and even moreso to show, due to immmediate attention needed by my DR, I will not be able to do the LIVE Party With Marty show tomorrow night. AND, evidently WILL NOT be cleared to fly to Cleveland this weekend. Major oral surgery will be taking place tomorrow morning. AFTER FINALLY getting clearance from my ankle Dr to my denist that we have FINALLY beaten sepsis and may go through with the oral surgery from where my bottom 4 tooth bridge broke after 20 years. As you can see in these embarrassing pics, the anchor teeth have decayed to a point that we need emergency surgery immediately or the infection here can spread back and re-igniting the sepsis."

Though he added that he was disappointed, the WWE veteran assured his fans that he would be back after dealing with the unexpected setback.

Brian Costello thinks Marty Jannetty was a better performer than Shawn Michaels in WWE

Last year in an interview, former WWE star Brian Costello boldly claimed that Marty Jannetty was a superior worker to Shawn Michaels. Though The Heartbreak Kid is revered among fans, Costello believes his rise was possible due to him playing the "political card" at the right time, while Jannetty struggled.

"I always take a lot of heat from this. Back in that day, I always thought Marty was the better worker and should have [gone] farther [in the wrestling business]. But, unfortunately, Marty had demons, and Shawn played the political card and all that stuff, so you saw how kind of like the careers went," Brian Costello said.

It remains to be seen if Marty Jannetty will ever be welcomed back to the Stamford-based promotion and inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

