Former WWE Champion gives update on his recovery after suffering a career-altering injury

Having been out of action for over a year, top WWE star Big E has recently provided fans with an update on his current physical condition as he continues to nurse his injury.

On the March 11th, 2022, episode of SmackDown, the former WWE Champion landed directly on his head after being suplexed outside the ring,

During a recent interview on the Battleground Podcast, Big E was asked about details on his injury and his recovery process:

"I broke my C1 and C2 in two places. A Jefferson fracture is what it’s called. It just takes a little more time to heal. We just did the one-year scans after WrestleMania. It was a little later because of WrestleMania. We need to sit down with the doctors at some point and figure out what the next step is, but from my perspective, I feel great. I have no functional issues, [and] no pain issues. I’ve been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I’m feeling great. I’m really grateful for all of that. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis." [H/T Wrestling News]

Big E has been with WWE for 14 years now, with him having found great success alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods as part of the fan-favorite stable, The New Day.

Big E on life away from WWE action

Despite not being able to perform in the ring for the past year, the 37-year-old has remained positive about his ongoing situation whenever speaking to fans or the media.

Speaking to Pop Culture, Big E was asked what he has enjoyed doing the most since being away from in-ring action.

"Being able to go to these college campuses and talk to athletes and let them know about WWE and the opportunities here ... really resonates [with me]. Because I remember being 23 years old [and] a 'failed' football player at Iowa dealing with a bunch of injuries and then trying to figure out [my] entire life. I really love being involved in that way and I'm sure there will be other ways as well that I can be involved while I'm not in the ring," he said. (H/T Fightful)

In 2021 the former tag team champion reached the top of the business as he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career after cashing in his Money In The Bank contract on Bobby Lashley.

