Former WWE Champion is "glad" The Bloodline recently broke his record that stood for almost 5 years 

Jimmy and Jey Uso of The Bloodline recently surpassed The New Day's record for being the longest-reigning WWE Tag team Champions of all time. Kofi Kingston has now commented on his group's record being broken.

The Bloodline is the most dominant group in WWE today, with The Usos holding the fort down as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The duo recently broke The New Day's record of 483 days as champions, with the pair now having held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for more than 554 days.

During a recent interview on the Out of Character podcast, Kofi Kingston stated that he was happy that his former rivals broke The New Day's remarkable record.

"Records are made to be broken, so I’m not you know losing sleep over the record being broken. We wanted it to last the test of time, but if there was anybody who was going to break it, we’re glad that it could have been them, that it was The Usos to do it." (From 34:12 to 34:30)

The Usos' next title defense of their SmackDown Tag Team Championship will soon be decided as the blue brand is currently holding a tournament to determine the new number one contenders.

The Bloodline recently declared themselves the best tag team ever

As the top tandem in WWE today, The Usos constantly have a target on their backs. However, despite the many challenges they have faced, they remain at the top of the food chain.

Following their recent win against The New Day to cement their record as the longest-reigning tag champs of all time, The Bloodline members took to social media to tout their achievements.

"Officially the best team In @wwe …EVER!!!! #WeTheOnes," tweeted The Usos.

The Bloodline's next major challenge comes this Saturday as its leader Roman Reigns, is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

Where do The Usos rank amongst the great WWE tag teams? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

