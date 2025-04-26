Former WWE Champion hates Triple H and is trying to sabotage his career backstage, suggests wrestling veteran 

Triple H is one of the most beloved names in wrestling, with his behind-the-scenes work in WWE propelling the company to new heights in recent years. However, his booking during the Road to WrestleMania 41 came under the scanner by a section of fans, and Vince Russo thinks The Rock has a key role to play in this.

The Final Boss aligned with John Cena at Elimination Chamber 2025, laying the foundation for a blockbuster new alliance between the two megastars. However, The Rock didn't make any appearance following the premium live event. Though there were expectations that he could show up at The Show of Shows to help Cena win the Undisputed WWE Title, he was nowhere to be seen at the event.

In the latest episode of Vince Russo's The Brand, the former WWE writer speculated on the reason behind the chaotic road to 'Mania. Russo stated that Triple H and The Rock had hated each other for years and that The Great One might have deliberately disappeared so that fans would call out The Game for poor booking.

"They don't like each other. They've hated each other for close to 30 years. The Rock pulled the Shawn Michaels character out of Young Rock. There is a history of it. Rock is one billion percent setting up Triple H for the fall. He knows exactly what he's doing. He knew people were going to s**t on him for not being at WrestleMania, and all that heat was going to go at Triple H. He knows exactly what he's doing," Vince Russo said. [6:08-6:41]

Vince Russo is not pleased with Triple H's WWE booking

In a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo podcast, the former WCW Champion blasted the WWE Chief Content Officer for paying heed to social media noise. Vince Russo claimed that Triple H was spending too much time engaging with fans on the internet and not catering to casual viewers.

"For some reason, people think that the internet didn't exist. When I was writing, there was Prodigy, there was American Artline, there were the dirtsheets, there was Meltzer, there was Keller... I never looked at any of it, ever... All I was focused on was our product. My God, Triple H. You are making it clear the time you're spending looking at what the internet wrestling community is saying should be time you're spending on your show, brother. Like, seriously, wake up, man!" Russo said.

With WrestleMania 41 season behind us, The Game and his team have set the stage for an entertaining next few months with this week's newsworthy editions of WWE RAW and SmackDown.

