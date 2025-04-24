Triple H gets blasted by former WWE writer over current state of creative - "Like, seriously, wake up, man" (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently fired shots at Triple H. He was irate over Hunter's comments targeting wrestling veterans.
During a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg, The Game shared his thoughts on "old-timers" complaining that the current crop of wrestlers were not maintaining kayfabe while exposing the business themselves. These comments did not sit well with some veterans who decided to respond to The Game.
This week on Writing with Russo, the veteran writer clarified that the internet wrestling community existed back when he was a writer. However, he never paid any attention to the outside noise and concentrated on his product. Russo felt that Triple H was so bothered by social media that he was not looking into ways to improve his product.
"For some reason, people think that the internet didn't exist. When I was writing, there was Prodigy, there was American Artline, there were the dirtsheets, there was Meltzer, there was Keller... I never looked at any of it, ever... All I was focused in was our product. My God, Triple H. You are making it clear the time you're spending looking at what the internet wrestling community is saying should be time you're spending on your show, brother. Like, seriously, wake up, man!" Russo said. [From 6:35 onwards]
The Game was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. He also oversaw an extremely hectic WrestleMania schedule that spanned almost a week of events and wrestling shows.
