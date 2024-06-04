Former WWE champion heartbroken for not being able to wrestle on upcoming show due to "life-threatening injury"

A former WWE champion was left heartbroken because he could not main event an upcoming show due to his latest injury. The star being referred to is Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder.

Cardona started his career with WWE in 2005 and was shifted to the main roster in 2007. After the 39-year-old was unsatisfied with his booking, he started a YouTube series called Z! True Long Island Story to promote his character. Following this, he became popular among fans. He won several titles, including the Intercontinental and the United States Championships, before he was released from the company in 2020 due to COVID-19 budget cuts.

Matt Cardona is currently one of the biggest names in the pro wrestling world due to his incredible work in different Independent wrestling promotions, and he is also the current General Manager of Game Changer Wrestling.

The former Intercontinental Champion recently took to X/Twitter to send a heartbreaking message, saying that he would not be able to compete at GCW Homecoming scheduled to take place on August 24 and 25 due to his torn pec, calling it a life-threatening injury.

"I’ve been in the MAIN EVENT of this @GCWrestling_ PREMIUM LIVE EVENT for the past THREE years! It breaks my heart that I will not get to wrestle on the card this year and entertain the GCW Universe due to my life-threatening injury. HOWEVER, as GCW General Manager, I promise to deliver the greatest 2-night extravaganza in GCW history!" he wrote.

Matt Cardona had called his torn pec a life-threatening injury in the past as well but promised he would return to in-ring competition soon.

Matt Cardona thanked a current WWE Superstar after his surgery

Following his torn pec surgery, Matt Cardona took to X/Twitter to update his fans on his injury. The former United States Champion thanked the current WWE Superstar and his wife, Chelsea Green, for being by his side.

"Surgery done. The road to recovery starts now. Thanks to all who reached out. Thanks to @ImChelseaGreen for being by my side. Thanks to @DarylOsbahrMD for fixing me. You can’t kill me…I’m already dead," Matt Cardona wrote.

Many fans want to see Cardona back in the Stamford-based promotion. It will be interesting to see what the Indie God has planned for his potential WWE return.

