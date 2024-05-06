Former WWE champion says he suffered "life threatening" injury

A former WWE star has suffered a bad injury recently, and has now called it "life threatening".

Matt Cardona suffered a torn pec and had to go through surgery recently. Speaking in a recent interview with Bill Pritchard, he admitted that it was not a good time for him as he was just getting hyped out. He said that it happened when clotheslining someone over the top rope, and unfortunately, he needed surgery.

“Obviously, there’s no good time to get injured in wrestling, I guess in any sport, but this is certainly not a good time. I was just hyping up, and I put out this video, four years since I’ve been released from WWE, all the things I’ve done, and then boom, same day, I knew my pec’s torn. But I wasn’t gonna say it that day. I let the video get a million or so views, and then I said, oh, by the way, tore my pec." (H/T Fightful)

He teased that he would be making a big announcement at GCW's Rather You Than Me show.

At the event, he said that he was the new General Manager of GCW.

He has since put out a tweet saying that he suffered a life-threatening injury but he would be back. Playing up his heel character, he said that just because fans wanted him gone, he was not going to stay away.

Expand Tweet

How is former WWE star Matt Cardona doing after injury?

In the interview, Cardona revealed a positive update about the injury. He said that the tendon had been repaired by the surgery and now it was on him to work on rehab.

"Fast-forward, it’s been two weeks. The tendon has been repaired, and now it’s just rehab. It’s just resting. But Matt Cardona doesn’t rest. Matt Cardona can’t sit on the coach."

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion added that he could not just sit and wait for things to happen. He said that he was working already to get back and that he was going to be making shows, but instead of wrestling, he would focus on a more non-wrestling side until he recovered.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish Matt Cardona a swift recovery so he can go back to being the Indie God in the ring.