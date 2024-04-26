Former WWE champion hints at future ahead of upcoming Draft

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes has sent a message ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The WWE Draft is set to kick off during this week's show, with anticipation running high among all superstars eager to know which brand they'll be performing on in the near future. For some well-established NXT stars, like Carmelo Hayes, it's an opportunity for a new beginning and a potential move to the main roster.

After accomplishing all there is to do in NXT, the 29-year-old seems poised for bigger things. Hayes recently hinted at a potential move to RAW or SmackDown with a tweet.

"Monday Night Melo or Friday Night Melo?" Hayes wrote.

Check out his recent tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes recently praised WWE veteran

Another huge name expected to return to the main roster during the upcoming draft is Baron Corbin. The former Money in The Bank holder has reignited his career since moving to NXT, and it seems that now is the right time for him to return.

Carmelo Hayes recently expressed his admiration for the 39-year-old star during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. Hayes credited Corbin for taking many of the younger talents, including himself, under his wing when he transitioned to NXT.

According to Hayes, Corbin shared valuable insights using his knowledge and experience.

"Actually, I appreciate Baron Corbin a lot. He's one of those guys that, he came in, you know, he took a lot of us younger guys under his wing in a way, and kind of just smartened us up on the game. There is a lot of stuff that we don't know on the other side, that we aren't privy to because we haven't got to experience that yet," Hayes said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Baron Corbin moving forward.