"I just started riffin'" - Former WWE Champion on infamous promo with Bryan Danielson 

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Paul London recently discussed the infamous promo he once cut alongside Bryan Danielson.

London was part of the SmackDown exclusive Cruiserweight Division in the early 2000s. He became known for his high-flying antics alongside former WCW star Billy Kidman and later as the Cruiserweight Champion. However, he didn't reach true success in the company until venturing into the tag division in 2006. Alongside Brian Kendrick, London reigned as WWE/SmackDown Tag Team Champion for 334 days. The team was eventually unseated in Milan, Italy, by Deuce and Domino.

However, following his days as a high-flying WWE daredevil, London also competed in a number of notable independent promotions. One of these was PWG, where he cut his infamous "join the swarm" promo alongside former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson. The promo was tongue-in-cheek, and London apparently came up with it while intoxicated. The idea was to make the crowd buzz like insects instead of clapping, which he discussed on the Cafe de Renee YouTube Channel.

"I just started riffin' and going off of what... y'know, we were tryna' promote this tag match coming up, and I started thinking. Y'know, it was something that I'd thought about, was that if we could get the audience to buzz, instead of clap. That would sound pretty cool, I think." he said (2:59 - 3:18)

Paul London was released by the WWE on November 7th 2008, after briefly featuring in the ultra-personal Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho angle.

When was Bryan Danielson's last WWE match?

Though he's currently signed to AEW, Bryan Danielson was once WWE's underdog hero Daniel Bryan.

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and WrestleMania main-eventer left the company on May 4th, 2021. This followed his final attempts to dethrone Roman Reigns, where he was written off WWE after losing a championship vs. career match against The Tribal Chief.

Danielson did, however, make a one-off appearance on WWE TV in 2022, as part of John Cena's 20th Anniversary celebrations. The current AEW star appeared in a video package dedicated to Cena's long career.

What did you think of Paul London's comments? Would you like to see Bryan Danielson return to WWE? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes