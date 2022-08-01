"Smoke a cigar and have some f***ing wine" - Former WWE Champion invites Vince McMahon for a meeting after retirement

Kevin Nash has sent a heartfelt message of gratitude to Vince McMahon during this week's episode of his Kliq This podcast.

Vince McMahon recently announced his retirement from WWE and has received an outpouring of tributes from all corners of the pro wrestling world. Nash was thankful for the opportunities he got under McMahon and credited the former WWE CEO for his incredibly successful career.

Nash noted that there would never have been a New World Order had Mr. McMahon not made him a household under the 'Diesel' moniker in WWE. The former world champion also praised the 76-year-old's efforts in transforming the wrestling industry, as you can view below:

"I didn't get a chance to say this to Vince McMahon; personally, that right now, I'm sitting in my ocean-front podcast studio, and my son & I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean-front home. And, without you believing in me, I would have none of this," said Kevin Nash. "My family would not have; there is no nWo if there is no Diesel. And so I personally wanted to say thank you. And thank you for what you've done for our industry." [1:32:50 - 1:33:34]

Kevin Nash shared a close relationship with Vince McMahon as he considered the veteran promoter a friend. Big Daddy Cool even had a tempting proposition for his former boss as he invited him to fly over to Daytona beach for a visit.

Nash added:

"I don't know what the f**k you're going to do, man. But drink some f***ing red wine. I'll pick you up in the Bronco. You just have to fly your sh**, fly your private sh** down to Daytona beach, and I'll pick you up in the Broncho. We can go smoke a Cigar and have some f***ing wine." [1:33:35 - 1:33:55]

What's next for Vince McMahon after his WWE retirement?

Vince McMahon's relentless work ethic has been one of the biggest reasons behind WWE's growth over the years. The former WWE CEO dedicated his life to the sports entertainment business, and many people backstage weren't even aware of his hobbies outside wrestling.

The abrupt end to McMahon's tenure will affect his day-to-day activities as he previously devoted most of his time to the Stamford-based promotion. As we had reported earlier, there is concern behind the scenes regarding how he will transition to a life where he is not constantly on the road.

After spending more than 50 years at the top of WWE, Vince McMahon has to prepare for a well-deserved retirement, and we're not sure what he might do moving forward.

What do you think lies ahead for the former WWE head? Sound off in the comments section below.

