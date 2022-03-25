"I have been wronged" - Former WWE Champion on John Cena segment 

Former WWE Champion John Bradshaw Layfield has taken to Twitter to express his displeasure with the old John Cena incident.

17 years ago, Cena and JBL feuded for WWE Championship during the build-up to WrestleMania 21 in Hollywood. Layfield, at the time, was the longest-reigning champion in SmackDown history, and Cena was fresh off his runner-up performance in the 2005 Royal Rumble match.

However, WWE recently shared a video to their Twitter page showing a SmackDown segment from 2005, in which John Cena gave JBL's limousine a graffiti paint job.

JBL's response made it clear that he still wasn't over the incident, claiming that he'd been wronged.

"This isn’t funny, this was a felony caught on camera and no charges were ever filed. I have been wronged."

Cena defeated JBL in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 21, marking his first of 16 World Championship reigns in WWE.

Will John Cena appear at WrestleMania 38?

As of yet, John Cena has not been confirmed for WrestleMania 38, either for in-ring action or for a guest appearance.

The last WWE appearance made by the Leader of the Cenation was at SummerSlam 2021. He challenged and lost to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

With a few film projects, including his 2022 HBO Max series Peacemaker and the Peacock Original WWE Evil, where he is the Executive Producer, keeping him busy, Cena has a hectic schedule these times.

See all episodes of the new series Some of @WWE ’s most vile, most despicable … and most entertaining characters of all time have one thing in common: they are EVIL!See all episodes of the new series #WWEEvil streaming on @peacockTV NOW!! Some of @WWE’s most vile, most despicable … and most entertaining characters of all time have one thing in common: they are EVIL!See all episodes of the new series #WWEEvil streaming on @peacockTV NOW!! https://t.co/FpCOvq7qWm

While reports back in February noted that Cena was never likely to appear at WrestleMania, things can quickly change in WWE.

What do you think about JBL's tweet? Do you think Cena will make a surprise appearance at the Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania of all time? You can share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

