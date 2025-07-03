Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal breaks silence after extremely personal announcement

Jinder Mahal took to his social media handle and made a personal announcement, as he announced that he and his girlfriend, Priya, are now married. A few days ago, Jinder had posted an image with his former colleagues announcing that he was getting married.

Ad

The former WWE Champion has now broken silence and posted a few images of himself and his wife with a caption, "Mr. and Mrs. Dhesi."

The couple also shared a video of their moments at the wedding, while it is worth noting that his former colleagues Drew McIntyre and Heath Slater were among the guests, as 3MB reunited outside WWE.

Of the three, only The Scottish Warrior is currently working with WWE. As for Jinder Mahal, following his departure from WWE last year, he is currently working in the independent circuit.

Ad

Trending

How Brock Lesnar ruined another wrestler's career - Watch Now!

Ad

Jinder Mahal reveals conditions under which he would join WWE or AEW

Mahal left WWE after an eight-year stint, and he is now part of the independent circuit. The former WWE Champion has attracted interest from AEW, and in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, he opened up about the conditions under which he would join either company.

"If it makes sense business-wise or something interests me creative-wise, definitely...As far as signing with another major promotion, everything would have to be right...Storyline, business would have to make sense, everything would have to make sense because I’m in a great spot. I had a great career in WWE, I’m happy with everything I accomplished, and if that’s everything that I ever do, I’m more than satisfied, more than happy with it," Jinder Mahal said. [H/T: Yahoo Sports]

Over his career in WWE, Mahal went on to win the WWE Championship and the United States Championship, both once, while he has also worked with AAA, which now has a partnership with the Stamford-based company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yiannis Bouranis Yiannis Bouranis is a WWE Feature Writer at Sportskeeda.com. Yiannis is a 32-year-old sports journalist, with a Master's degree in Sports Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University and has covered a variety of sports, including basketball, football, wrestling and motorsports, as an editor and feature writer. Know More