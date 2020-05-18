Jinder Mahal 'corrects' Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on Instagram

Jinder Mahal and Ranveer Singh

It's not a secret that Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh is an ardent WWE fan, and he let it publicly known in his latest Instagram post. Singh posted a throwback picture featuring himself, posing beside a wall poster of none other than WWE Hall of Famer, Hulk Hogan. He wrote Hogan's iconic catchphrase of "Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" in the caption, and added that the still is from his childhood days, when "WWE was life". The post garnered a response from former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, who took exception to Singh's comment.

The Modern Day Maharaja commented on the post and told Ranveer that he is wrong, adding that "WWE IS life". Check out the post and Jinder's comment below:

Mahal's response

This isn't the first time that the Bollywood star has interacted with a WWE Superstar. Last year, WWE legend John Cena posted a picture of Ranveer on his official Instagram handle. Singh commented on the post, and wrote, "Can't see me", taking reference from Cena's legendary catchphrase.

Will Ranveer have a response to Jinder Mahal's witty comment?

Mahal is the first wrestler of Indian descent to win the WWE Championship. He won the belt back in 2017, by defeating Randy Orton, and thus became the company's 50th World Champion. Fans of Mahal and Singh would want nothing but to witness a friendly banter between the two stars, now that former's comment has set the stage for the same.