Former WWE Champion jokes CM Punk and Jack Perry scratched each other during All In fight

A WWE legend has shared an amusing tweet about CM Punk's fight with Jack Perry at AEW All In.

At the London event, CM Punk and Jack Perry got into a backstage fight mere seconds before Punk's match with Samoa Joe. This led to Punk reportedly lunging at Tony Khan, which ultimately led to his termination from the company.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently shared a hilarious tweet, joking about what he 'heard' about the fight.

"I heard it was a pinch fight that broke into scratching and shin kicks."

Kevin Nash believes CM Punk needs mental help

Punk's clash with Jack Perry has been one of the biggest wrestling stories of the year. The fight led to the end of his two-year stint in AEW.

Nash recently spoke about Punk's firing from AEW and stated that the veteran needs mental help.

“Honest to god, and this is in all seriousness, what I take from this whole thing is he needs serious help. He needs mental help. It’s mental health. No, [it’s not an attitude]. When it becomes destructive, when there’s a chance this costs you millions of dollars, and you just continue to push and push and push… It’s not a work? Who’s he working? Working himself out the f***ing door?” [H/T WrestlingInc]

Punk made his AEW debut two years ago. It was an iconic moment and something that many fans had given up hope for. He went on to work with some of the biggest names on the All Elite roster, including MJF, Samoa Joe, and many others.

Now that CM Punk is no longer with All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen what's next for the 44-year-old star. Speculation has been running wild about Punk finally making his return to WWE somewhere down the line.

