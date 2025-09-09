Former WWE Champion Justifies Questionable Recent Actions

A former WWE Champion justified the actions of his entire faction. The heel stable played a decisive role in a recent RAW match.On the September 8 edition of the red brand, Penta and Rusev locked horns in a singles contest to make their case for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. During the match, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Grayson Waller made their way to the ringside area, distracting the luchador. It allowed The Bulgarian Brute to floor his masked opponent with the Machka Kick for the win.Kofi Kingston recently took to his Instagram account to claim that their peaceful protest against the use of the Mexican Destroyer resulted in Penta's demise. He noted that Grayson Waller and The New Day were still mourning the loss of the RAW tag team division.&quot;Multitasking is an underrated and wildly undervalued skill. We bravely and publicly demonstrated vulnerability through a photographic emotional capture session. We peacefully protested the use of the Mexican Destroyer, which directly resulted in Penta's loss to Rusev. And all while in a mental state of dismay, duress, and depression, as we continue to grieve the loss of the Raw Tag Team Division. Now that’s what I call 'Good Mourning,'&quot; he wrote. You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe New Day and Grayson Waller have been pushing for WWE to ban Penta's finisherThe New Day and Grayson Waller have been feuding with Penta for over a month. The Mexican star defeated the Aussie Icon on the August 5 edition of Monday Night RAW, closing the bout with the Mexican Destroyer. He secured a win over Xavier Woods two weeks later in a similar fashion. However, after the match, Woods claimed that he sustained a serious injury to his neck after being hit by the devastating move.The heel group has since been pushing for RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to ban the Mexican Destroyer. Although the move was not banned, Kofi Kingston got some payback when he pinned Penta during their singles match on the August 25 edition of the red brand.However, last week on WWE RAW, Penta teamed up with The War Raiders to defeat The New Day and Grayson Waller in a six-man tag team match. The rivalry appears to be far from over, especially after the legendary tag team cost the former AEW star his match last night.