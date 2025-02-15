Former WWE Champion knocked out in match ending; Shinsuke Nakamura finally appears

Shinsuke Nakamura was involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, and he was also at ringside for LA Knight's match against The Miz. Both stars revealed that they were interested in challenging for the US Title.

During the match, The Megastar hit a few kicks in the corner followed by a running hip attack. He then performed a Powerslam and got a two-count. LA Knight tried to go for the BFT but The A-Lister narrowly avoided it. Miz stunned his opponent on the top rope and planted him with a neckbreaker.

LA Knight sent the former WWE Champion to the floor, hit him with a dropkick, and slammed his face on the announce table several times. Miz slammed the former onto the stairs and The Megastar retaliated with a jumping neckbreaker, Powerslam, and an elbow drop for a two-count.

The Miz nailed Knight with a Flatliner off the turnbuckle and got a two-count. He then connected a DDT but got dropped on the mat with the BFT, knocking him out. LA Knight hit a flying elbow drop and won the match.

He was confronted by Shinsuke Nakamura after the bout, and the two stars stood eye-to-eye in the ring. The US Title picture has just gotten a lot more interesting now.

