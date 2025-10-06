Former WWE Champion lacked the quality to be a megastar, Eric Bischoff says

Eric Bischoff made his name as a WCW executive and on-screen character in the 1990s before joining WWE as an authority figure in the 2000s. On the latest episode of his podcast, the 70-year-old gave his honest thoughts on Macho Man Randy Savage.

Savage was one of WWE's most well-known wrestlers in the 1980s. The eccentric star also featured in several high-profile storylines during his six-year WCW run from 1994 to 2000.

Bischoff said on his 83 Weeks podcast that Savage played a key role in WCW's television ratings success over WWE. He also explained why the larger-than-life performer could not be a main-event draw in the long run.

"Some people have a tremendous amount of talent, but they're lacking that something that allows them to become a star," Bischoff stated. "I mean, the star, not a co-star, not a supporting cast member, and I don't think Randy had that quality that the audience would have embraced as a long-term megastar."

Savage won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship four times. He also held the WWE Championship twice and headlined WrestleMania in 1988 and 1989.

Eric Bischoff compares Randy Savage to wrestling megastars

Fans often debate which four legends deserve to be on a wrestling version of Mount Rushmore.

Eric Bischoff has nothing but positive things to say about Randy Savage's popular on-screen persona. However, he does not think Macho Man belongs in the same conversation as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and other Mount Rushmore candidates.

"A Rock, a John Cena, an Undertaker, Hogan, Flair," Bischoff continued, naming wrestlers who lasted a long time at the top. "He just didn't, and it had nothing to do with talent. Randy was amazing. He was so unique. He was so gifted in so many ways. But there was that something that was missing. Don't know what it is."

In the same podcast episode, Bischoff addressed where he thinks Bret Hart ranks among wrestling's all-time greats.

