Former WWE Champion, who last wrestled 11 years ago, would love to work with Jacob Fatu

Jacob Fatu has taken WWE by storm since his debut last year. Among the many who want to work with him, Hall of Famer JBL has expressed his desire to have a program with The Samoan Werewolf.

JBL has not competed in a full-fledged wrestling match in 11 years. The Wrestling God's last in-ring appearance was at the 2014 Royal Rumble. Although he is retired from professional wrestling, he occasionally appears in various promotions to deliver his Clothesline From Hell to wrestlers of his choosing.

During an interview with Jamal Niaz of Monopoly Events, John Bradshaw Layfield praised Jacob Fatu's skills and deemed him an exceptional talent. The former WWE Champion added that he would like to collaborate with Fatu.

"Jacob Fatu to me is just - that kid is unbelievable. He's unreal how good he is. I'd love to work with Jacob Fatu," JBL said. [From 04:04 to 04:15]

You can watch the full interview below:

Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania opponent could be top WWE star

The Samoan Werewolf failed to secure his spot in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This means his participation in WrestleMania 41 remains uncertain.

In a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes indicated that Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa might face each other at The Showcase of The Immortals. The report comes after considerable speculation regarding a Sikoa vs. Roman Reigns match.

"There's a lot going on there. You know, I don't know what everybody's plans are, Roman and Jimmy and The Rock, but I do know they're gearing up towards Jacob versus Solo. So, you know, after months of speculation that Solo was going to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu, and we'll see how it plays out. But I do believe that's the direction."

Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Jacob Fatu in The Bloodline storyline leading up to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

