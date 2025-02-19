Jacob Fatu's WrestleMania opponent could be a former ally (Exclusive)

Jacob Fatu's road to WrestleMania seems to be filled with roadblocks. The Samoan Werewolf failed to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Fatu also had a bit of a confrontation with Solo Sikoa.

Ad

Speaking of Solo Sikoa, the 31-year-old star could face his cousin Jacob Fatu at WWE WrestleMania 41, as reported by WrestleVotes during a recent episode of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass.

"There's a lot going on there. You know, I don't know what everybody's plans are, Roman and Jimmy and The Rock, but I do know they're gearing up towards Jacob versus Solo. So, you know, after months of speculation that Solo was going to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, they shift that to Jacob Fatu, and we'll see how it plays out. But I do believe that's the direction." [From 25:00 onwards]

Ad

Trending

As for Roman Reigns, WrestleVotes stated that The OTC could have a marquee match against CM Punk at WrestleMania. Reigns was ruled out of action after his injury angle involving Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble.

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

"If we're talking over the course of the last 12 months since WrestleMania 40, there's been discussions for him at the top. Even going back to early November, when those rumors of him and Roman one-on-one were floated out there, I had heard that if that match takes place, that match will go at the top, no title. So, yeah, there's been rumors of him being in the main event, of course." [From 02:57 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Fans will have to wait to see if Triple H's plans for his top stars unfold before WrestleMania 41.

Get the full episode of Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes on Backstage Pass. You can also unlock our exclusive content via YouTube membership.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback