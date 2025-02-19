Backstage update on CM Punk potentially being in a WrestleMania main event (Exclusive)

CM Punk may have qualified for the Elimination Chamber but that doesn't mean his path to WrestleMania is clear. The Voice of the Voiceless still has to go through five other men to headline WWE's biggest premium live event of the year.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes provided a backstage update on WWE's plans for a WrestleMania main event featuring CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

"If we're talking over the course of the last 12 months since WrestleMania 40, there's been discussions for him at the top. Even going back to early November, when those rumors of him and Roman one-on-one were floated out there, I had heard that if that match takes place, that match will go at the top, no title. So, yeah, there's been rumors of him being in the main event, of course." [From 02:57 onwards]

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts recently said on his podcast that Punk might find his way to WrestleMania without winning the Elimination Chamber, noting the former WWE Champion could cash in the favor Paul Heyman owes him against Roman Reigns.

"It's fair to believe that Roman Reigns is gonna get that main event spot at WrestleMania, whether there's a title on the line or not. And if you are willing to go with me on that, if you are willing to say, 'Yes, Sam, you're right. It is fair to say that Roman Reigns is going to get that main event match,' what if CM Punk uses his favor to get added to whatever match Roman Reigns has at WrestleMania?"

Whether CM Punk gets his spot in the main event of WrestleMania 41 remains to be seen. As for Reigns, the OTC has been ruled out of action since he took multiple stomps from Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble.

