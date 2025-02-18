CM Punk may headline WrestleMania if he loses Elimination Chamber; WWE analyst explains how

CM Punk will try to book his ticket to the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 when he competes in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently claimed The Second City Saint could still headline The Show of Shows even if he failed to win in Toronto.

Ad

The 46-year-old legend has been open about his desire to headline WrestleMania for the first time. While he failed to earn a world title shot at The Showcase of The Immortals by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, Punk qualified for the Elimination Chamber by beating Sami Zayn in a qualifying bout. The winner of the Chamber will challenge the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes this April in Las Vegas.

On his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts pointed out that Roman Reigns has main-evented eight WrestleManias and would probably headline this year's Show of Shows too. He added that Punk could cash in the favor Paul Heyman owes him to get added to whatever match the OTC would compete in at The Showcase of The Immortals if he loses the Elimination Chamber:

Ad

Trending

"It's fair to believe that Roman Reigns is gonna get that main event spot at WrestleMania, whether there's a title on the line or not. And if you are willing to go with me on that, if you are willing to say, 'Yes Sam, you're right. It is fair to say that Roman Reigns is going to get that main event match,' what if CM Punk uses his favor to get added to whatever match Roman Reigns has at WrestleMania?" Roberts said. [From 53:52 to 54:24]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Ad

The WWE analyst thinks CM Punk won't win the Elimination Chamber match

Sam Roberts addressed CM Punk's chances of winning the Men's Elimination Chamber match during the same episode of his Notsam Wrestling podcast. The 41-year-old analyst predicted The Second City Saint would not emerge victorious.

The WWE analyst claimed Seth Rollins and Punk would prevent each other from winning the match in Toronto, Canada:

Ad

"I kinda feel like Seth and Punk almost cancel each other out. I don't see either one of them letting the other one win that match," Roberts said.

Ad

It would be interesting to see if Punk would fulfill his dream of headlining WrestleMania this year.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback