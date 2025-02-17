CM Punk won't win Elimination Chamber Match because of major WWE Superstar, says analyst

CM Punk will compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, analyst for the Stamford-based promotion Sam Roberts predicted The Second City Saint will fail to win because of a top superstar.

Ad

The 46-year-old legend has been vocal about his dream of headlining WrestleMania. After failing to win the Men's Royal Rumble, Punk qualified for the Elimination Chamber after beating Sami Zayn in a qualifying match two weeks ago on Monday Night RAW. Four other superstars have already reserved their entries in the six-man bout: John Cena, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins and Finn Balor will battle for the final spot tonight on the red brand.

Ad

Trending

On the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts predicted that The Visionary would be the final competitor in the Elimination Chamber Match. He suggested Rollins and Punk, who are arch-enemies, would prevent each other from winning the six-man bout:

"I think Seth Rollins will beat Finn Balor and I think that he will end up in the Elimination Chamber Match. If he doesn't, I still think he will be involved in the Elimination Chamber Match. Either way, I kinda feel like Seth and Punk almost cancel each other out. I don't see either one of them letting the other one win that match," Roberts said. [17:29 - 17:47]

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Check out his comments in the video below:

Ad

Wrestling veteran claims WWE must book CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, former WWE head writer Vince Russo claimed the company must have CM Punk headline this year's WrestleMania due to his age and injury history.

The wrestling veteran suggested that WWE must book The Second City Saint to face Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows this year:

Ad

"I believe the other main event, bro, I believe they have to go to Punk and Cody. They have to go to Punk and Cody because, just like Cody had a dream, they've got to pay off Punk's goal of being in the WrestleMania main event. They got to pay that off, bro. They cannot wait another year. Punk is getting older. Punk is injury-prone. They got to make that happen now," he said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Punk can emerge victorious in the Elimination Chamber Match on March 1st and book his WWE WrestleMania 41 spot.

If you use the quote from the first part of this article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback