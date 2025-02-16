WWE has to book ex-World Heavyweight Champion vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, says veteran; it's not John Cena

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania opponent has yet to be determined. Former head writer Vince Russo recently claimed the company has to book The American Nightmare to fight a former World Heavyweight Champion at the Show of Shows.

Ad

Jey Uso won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble to earn himself a world title match at WrestleMania. After confronting both World Champions, the former Bloodline member announced he would challenge World Heavyweight Champion Gunther at the Showcase of the Immortals. Hence, the Men's Elimination Chamber winner will fight Cody Rhodes for his title in Las Vegas. Five superstars have already reserved their spots in the match: John Cena, CM Punk, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. The winner of Finn Balor and Seth Rollins' match this Monday on RAW will fill the final spot.

Ad

Trending

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo claimed WWE would have to book The Second City Saint to challenge Rhodes at WrestleMania, stating that Triple H and his creative team have to pay off Punk's goal of headlining the Show of Shows:

"I believe the other main event, bro, I believe they have to go to Punk and Cody. They have to go to Punk and Cody because, just like Cody had a dream, they've got to pay off Punk's goal of being in the WrestleMania main event. They got to pay that off, bro. They cannot wait another year. Punk is getting older. Punk is injury prone. They got to make that happen now," he said. [7:25 - 7:56]

Ad

Ad

Ex-WWE analyst thinks CM Punk will be in a Triple-Threat Match at WrestleMania 41

On a recent episode of the Busted Open podcast, former WWE analyst Matt Camp discussed the company's WrestleMania plans for CM Punk. The Second City Saint had an altercation with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns at ringside following their elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble earlier this month.

Ad

Camp predicted that the 46-year-old would be involved in a Triple-Threat Match against The Visionary and The OTC at this year's Show of Shows:

"So, I would think Seth and Punk and Roman, that's gonna happen at WrestleMania," he said.

Ad

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently predicted that Punk would win the Elimination Chamber match. It will be interesting to see how the company books The Best in the World on the Road to WrestleMania.

Please credit The Brand and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback