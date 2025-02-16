Massive match involving Roman Reigns will take place at this year's WrestleMania, says ex-WWE analyst

Roman Reigns failed to win the Men's Royal Rumble and reserve his spot in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41. However, ex-WWE analyst Matt Camp recently claimed The OTC would be involved in a massive Triple-Threat match at The Show of Shows.

Ad

Earlier this month, CM Punk eliminated both Reigns and Seth Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match. Logan Paul then threw The Second City Saint over the top rope. Following their elimination, Punk and Rollins brawled at ringside. The Visionary also took out Reigns, stomping his head once to the ground and then on the steel steps.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Camp claimed a Triple-Threat match between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins is destined to happen at this year's Showcase of the Immortals. He pointed out that the company has been setting up the match since before Survivor Series by having Punk tag with The OG Bloodline against The New Bloodline:

Ad

Trending

"Seth [vs.] Punk [vs.] Roman seems destined for WrestleMania. Now, to WWE's credit, go back to right before Survivor Series, when Bronson Reed ended up on The New Bloodline team, it seemed like a lock. 'Well, that's gonna be what brings Seth to tagging with Roman.' And they didn't do that and I was very depressed by that. Well, no they go to Punk and why? Well, now it plays into the story of everybody or enough people who shouldn't help Roman are helping him. So, that's driven Seth nuts. So, I would think Seth and Punk and Roman, that's gonna happen at WrestleMania," he said. [From 04:50 to 05:31]

Ad

Check out the podcast below:

Ad

Roman Reigns is currently absent from WWE TV

Following Seth Rollins' attack on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble, Michael Cole announced on RAW that The OTC will be out of action for the foreseeable future. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old recently took a massive shot at Seth Rollins during his appearance in a video on IGN to review the WWE 2K25.

The former Undisputed WWE Champion claimed his former Shield teammate was a stage five clinger and failed to move on with his life after they separated:

Ad

"He's a stage five clinger. Just holding on because he can't move on with his life. Me, I've just created so much; a beautiful empire. We've pretty much everything, and that's what they do. They all come back. But yeah, he's just holding on, man," Reigns said.

Ad

It would be interesting to see if the two former Shield stablemates will clash again at this year's WrestleMania and whether CM Punk would also be involved in the potential square-off.

Please credit Busted Open and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback