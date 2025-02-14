Roman Reigns calls former WWE Champion "a piece of trash"

Roman Reigns didn't hold back one bit while expressing his opinion of a top WWE star. The OTC called Seth Rollins "a piece of trash" while checking out the WWE 2K25 Bloodline Showcase gameplay.

Reigns and Paul Heyman recently sat down with a Visual Concepts developer who played as The OTC against Seth Rollins in 2K25. Reigns wasn't very impressed with the developer's gaming skills.

In a hilarious moment, Roman Reigns talked about how the developer looks a lot like Seth Rollins. He then said the following:

“He kinda looks like Seth, no offence he’s a piece of trash.. you just look that way.”

Trending

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins heaps praise on Roman Reigns

At WWE Royal Rumble 2025, CM Punk eliminated both Reigns and Rollins from the Men's Royal Rumble match at the same time. The Visionary immediately launched a brutal attack on The OTC outside the ring.

Later, he appeared in an interview on Up & Adams with Kay Adams and had big praise for Reigns.

"I love Roman Reigns. Let’s get that clear, I love him. We came into the industry together. Roman and I broke into WWE together back in 2012. We came in as a trio. The other guy [Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose] he’s gone right now, but Roman and I have stuck around in WWE, and we’ve both risen from the very bottom of WWE to the very top of WWE. Now, Roman’s a different guy. He’s living in his own space, he’s got this kind of narcissistic complex, this god complex going on, and I gotta ill will towards him because we haven’t seen eye to eye for some time. But there’s also, it’s rooted in love. Thin line between love and hate. I want the best for him." [H/T Fightful]

Reigns and Rollins have come a long way since making their main roster debut in late 2012. The two stars are seemingly going to collide at The Show of Shows judging by what happened at Royal Rumble, and fans are beyond excited about it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback