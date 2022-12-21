Former WWE Champion would like to work with Bianca Belair after lengthy absence

Many fans consider Bianca Belair to be one of WWE's most talented superstars. The RAW Women's Champion also has a lot of admirers in the company, including Big E.

The New Day member is currently sidelined after breaking his neck in March 2022 during a match on SmackDown. In a recent interview with These Urban Times, he confirmed that he will be out of action until at least March 2023.

In the same interview, the former WWE Champion said Belair's name when asked to name a female superstar he would like to team up with:

"Bianca," Big E immediately replied. "Do you see what that woman does in the ring? That's an athlete. She's ridiculous. She can do it all. She's so authentic and she's just herself, and that's all she needs to be, so I'm just a big fan of her. That's a slam dunk answer. That's easy, that's Bianca." [4:04 – 4:21]

Big E has never joined forces with Belair in a WWE match. He previously teamed up with Carmella in the 2018 Mixed Match Challenge tournament, but they lost to The Miz and Asuka in the first round.

Bianca Belair's next WWE RAW Women's Championship defense

The latest episode of RAW featured a major development in the RAW Women's Championship storyline between Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair.

Bliss will challenge Belair for the title on the January 2, 2023, episode of RAW. During a backstage interview on RAW this week, the former allies were initially amicable. However, the segment ended badly for The EST when Bliss struck her over the head with a vase.

Belair has held the RAW Women's Championship since defeating Becky Lynch for the title at WrestleMania 38 in April.

Would you like to see Bianca Belair and Big E form a dream tag team partnership? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit These Urban Times and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

A former WWE head writer discusses what Mandy Rose could do following her exit here

Poll : 0 votes