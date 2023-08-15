Former WWE champion likely sidelined for the rest of the year due to injury provides an update

A former WWE champion who recently got injured will likely be sidelined for the rest of the year. Sonya Deville recently provided an update on her health situation via Instagram.

Sonya Deville confirmed that she got injured in her match against Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. She tore her ACL during the bout and is set to be sidelined for the remainder of 2023, as the injury takes almost a year to fully heal in most cases.

Deville recently took to her Instagram Story and provided an update on her recovery. The former Women's Tag Team Champion posted a photo of her leg and indicated she was okay.

"SHE'S ON THE MOVE," Deville wrote on her Instagram Story.

You can check out a screenshot of her post below:

Screenshot of Sonya Deville's Instagram Story

Since Sonya Deville is out injured, Chelsea Green has been looking for a new partner. It looks like she got one on the latest edition of WWE RAW, as Piper Niven demanded to be her new ally which Green couldn't deny.

Booker T believes WWE Superstar Sonya Deville could return from her injury within six to eight months

In an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that he knew Deville very well and believed she would push herself and return sooner than expected.

"Sonya, get well soon, girl. You know, get back in action. You know, she's definitely one of my girls that I worked with on Tough Enough and got a chance to see her growth of her (...) So, definitely get back in action as soon as you possibly can. One thing about Sonya, she pushes herself like crazy. She's an athlete. So, I could see Sonya getting back within six to eight months. I don't think it's gonna be a year at all."

WWE fans want to see Deville return stronger than ever and join her teammate, Chelsea Green.

