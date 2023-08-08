29-year-old ex-WWE champion could make a surprising early return from a major injury, believes Booker T

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes Sonya Deville could surprisingly make an early return to action after suffering a torn ACL.

Deville has been an active competitor on the main roster since 2016. Last month, the 29-year-old and her tag team partner Chelsea Green defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on RAW to capture their first championship in WWE, the Women's Tag Team Title. However, Deville's first title run will probably end after she recently suffered a torn ACL. According to recent reports, there is currently no timetable for her return to the ring.

During a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Deville's injury, stating that he believes she could return to the ring in six to eight months and not a year.

"Sonya, get well soon girl. You know, get back in action. You know, she's definitely one of my girls that I worked with on Tough Enough and got a chance to see the growth of her (...) So, definitely get back in action as soon as you possibly can. One thing about Sonya, she pushes herself like crazy. She's an athlete. So, I could see Sonya getting back within six to eight months. I don't think it's gonna be a year at all," he said. [27:13 - 27:48]

Is the WWE Women's Tag Team Title cursed?

Over the past few months, several Women's Tag Team Champions have suffered injuries. During her first title reign with Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan got hurt, and the duo had to relinquish the championship. Later when they recaptured it, both Rodriguez and Morgan both suffered injuries.

A few weeks after defeating Rodriguez and Morgan to win the Women's Tag Team Title, Sonya Deville also suffered a torn ACL. The former Tough Enough competitor recently claimed the championship is cursed in a video she posted on social media.

"Obviously the tag team titles are cursed, I'm just kidding... but not really," she said. [00:02 - 00:10]

