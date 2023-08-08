Injured champion says a WWE title is cursed

A current WWE champion who just suffered an injury has accused the title of being cursed. There may be more substance behind the joke than expected, as the recent title record is certainly, interesting. Sonya Deville also mentioned that although she was joking about it, she was serious too.

The Women's Tag Team Championship has a turbulent history behind it. Green and Deville recently won the titles and held the gold for around three weeks.

During her video addressing her ACL injury, Deville called the titles cursed.

"Obviously the tag team titles are cursed, I'm just kidding... but not really," she said. (00:02 - 00:10)

In the past few years, former champions Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE and dropped the titles after a disagreement over booking backstage. Aliyah got injured as well soon after winning the women's tag titles. On top of that, Dakota Kai also suffered a major injury after a title match.

More recently, Raquel and Liv Morgan were stripped of the titles after the latter suffered a legitimate injury. While they would win back the titles, they lost it again, with Liv suffering a real-life injury yet again.

At this point, it's safe to say that those involved with the women's tag titles have not had the best luck.

