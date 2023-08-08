Mandy Rose reacts to former partner's major injury after WWE title win

Former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose recently reacted to her former tag team partner Sonya Deville's injury.

The duo of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville recently won the women's tag team titles on an episode of WWE SmackDown. The current women's tag team champions faced the team of Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on an episode of Friday Night Smackdown. Deville, unfortunately, injured her ACL during the match.

The superstar has put a video on Twitter addressing her injury. Many people have reacted to this and come out in support of the current champion, one of them being her former tag team partner Mandy Rose.

The former Fire and Desire members have been close friends for years now. They were a formidable team for a long time after they made their main roster debut alongside Paige (currently known as Saraya in AEW), forming The Absolution stable.

Former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose reacted to Deville's Twitter post by wishing her a quick recovery.

"Love u friend! Speedy recovery, ur as strong as they come!!"

Check out the tweet below:

Mandy @mandysacs 🏻 🏻 twitter.com/sonyadevilleww… Love u friend! Speedy recovery, ur as strong as they come!!

Deville is set to undergo surgery and will be out of action for an extended period of time. This was Deville's first championship win in WWE. It will be interesting to see what the future hold for the women's tag team titles, including the other half of the current champions Chelsea Green.

